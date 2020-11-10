Have you registered for #WebinarWednesday yet?

The clock is ticking and spots are filling up faster than expected. There’s a great seat available with a full screen view, complete with an afternoon coffee if you bring your mug as Powersports Business gets ready to kick off its free Online Learning Series of webinars on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:00 EST. Yes, that’s tomorrow. Did we mention it’s free?!

Click here to register for the free webinar.

If you’re seeking new ways to keep sales momentum at your dealership heading into the final two months of the year and into 2021 and beyond, PSB is here to lend a hand.

The first #WebinarWednesday session will feature Fran O’Hagan, founder and CEO of Pied Piper Management Co., presenting a webinar titled:

Selling Effectively Along the Entire Customer Path: From Digital “Should I Consider It?” to In-Person “I'll Take It!”

O’Hagan, whose company procures the highly regarded and well recognized Prospect Satisfaction Index (PSI) scores from a host dealership in-person and online shopping experiences, will join PSB editor Dave McMahon on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:00 EST.

Here’s what one of the test webinars looked like last week as we prepared to go live tomorrow. We convinced O’Hagan to reveal more charts from his company’s UTV shopping study, so that alone will be worth the price of admission. Well, it’ll be worth more than that since the webinar is free, but you know what we mean!! Fran and I will look forward to seeing you tomorrow.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com