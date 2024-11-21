DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Power Hour: Maggie Stevens talk parts department at the Parts NVP

The StaffNovember 21, 2024

In this Power Hour episode, Editor Brendan Baker chats with Maggie Stevens of ARS Powersports at the Parts NVP in Milwaukee. Stevens won a Women With Spark award in 2023. She continues to foster growth in the parts department by attending events and keeping up with the latest industry trends.

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast can be listened to on iTunesPodbeanSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFMPodchaserBoomPlay, or it can be watched on YouTube. You can also listen on our website by clicking the link below:

Powersports Business Power Hour Podcast

Tags
The StaffNovember 21, 2024

Related Articles

Brendan Baker and Luis Rojas of Keeway America

Power Hour: Keeway shares upcoming plans and new acquisitions

August 22, 2024
rendan sits down with DX1 Customer Service Manager Anthony Azevedo

Power Hour: DX1 discusses DMS feature request list

August 20, 2024
Brendan Baker speaks with Dust Moto CEO

Power Hour: Talking electric with Dust Moto

July 30, 2024
Brendan Baker and Pied Piper CEO Fran O'Hagan

Power Hour: Responding to Prospective Customers

July 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button