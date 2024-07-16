Honda enables real-time dealership inventory feature

The shopping experience for Honda’s retail powersports customers just got better as the company recently announced an enhanced real-time dealership-inventory feature on its consumer site. The new features enable shoppers to determine where to purchase new models quickly.

When researching a specific motorcycle, ATV or side-by-side at powersports.honda.com, customers can now instantaneously check which nearby dealers have that particular model in stock. They can then request additional information or visit the dealer in person.

“We all know the feeling of excitement that comes with deciding upon an important purchase like a brand-new powersports vehicle. At those moments, it’s important for customers to be able to quickly and conveniently take the next step. The enhanced real-time dealership-inventory feature on Honda’s consumer website makes shopping hassle-free and transparent, by seamlessly connecting two of American Honda’s most important assets: our customers and our dealers. We’re pleased to support both with this improved feature.” John Stevens, director of powersports pperations at American Honda

The enhanced real-time dealer inventory feature can be used on any model page. Customers can simply click on the “Search Inventory” button, which links to a list of nearby dealers who have the model in stock. The dealer’s name, address, phone number, and driving distance are all provided. There’s also an option to email the dealer via a form.