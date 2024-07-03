Namura Technologies supports Pro Motocross Championship

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has welcomed the newest sponsorship partner of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, Namura Technologies, Inc. The Minnesota-based company is an aftermarket engine component manufacturer of pistons, rings, gaskets, connecting rods, and bearings for powersports vehicles.

“From day one, our goal has been to revolutionize the aftermarket sector for motocross, ATV, and PWC segments by offering engine components that excel in quality, performance, and value,” says Ewa Johnson, sales and marketing manager for Namura Technologies. “Over the years, our product range has grown extensively, from our initial focus on pistons and gaskets to becoming a comprehensive brand offering everything needed for a top-end rebuild. Over the past two decades, we have carefully paid attention to market trends, customer input, and focused on innovation to reach our current position. With the overall brand success and infinite growth, we’re thrilled to contribute to the sport by reaching this significant milestone of officially joining the motocross community as one of the sponsors of the Pro Motocross Championship for the first time.”

Established in 2001, Namura has pushed the envelope of conventional standards to provide advancements in manufacturing, which has allowed the company to provide superior engine component products and pistons to consumers. Thanks to its cost-effective pricing, Namura has seen a continued expansion into the powersports aftermarket thanks to its vast distributor network that has made its products available in dealerships across the country. With established partnerships with various competitors in the Pro Motocross paddock, Namura’s step into series support is a logical progression of the company’s continued growth within the industry.

“We’re excited to welcome Namura Technologies as an esteemed partner of the Pro Motocross Championship,” says Davey Coombs, president of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The state of Minnesota has played an integral role in the legacy of this championship as the Spring Creek National is one of the crown jewels on the racing calendar, not to mention legendary competitors from the state like Ryan Dungey, Donny Schmit, and of course, the Martin brothers, Alex and Jeremy. Namura is the latest addition to the state’s rich history in the sport and we’re grateful for their support.”