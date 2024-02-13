MOMS Jericho Super Center to host Grand Opening

MOMS Jericho Super Center in Gorham, New Hampshire, will host a grand opening on May 25, 2024. MOMS acquired a 61,000 square foot building that previously housed Shaw’s grocery store and is transforming it into the region’s largest full-service powersports superstore.

The dealership will carry multiple brands of powersports vehicles ranging from ATVs and side-by-sides to snowmobiles, motorcycles and select watercraft. Each line of vehicles will be complemented by a vast selection of accessories, branded apparel and service parts. A team of factory-certified MOMS service and maintenance technicians will offer expert service.

The MOMS Jericho Super Center will also offer outdoor recreation equipment and apparel. The new store is located near Jericho Mountain State Park, the Appalachian Trail Junction and several more parks and public recreation areas. The area offers year-round opportunities for outdoor activities such as powersports trail riding, hiking, horseback riding, camping and scenic highway drives.

MOMS is developing land it has acquired near the store into trailhead parking areas. Off-road riders and snowmobilers will be able to leave their vehicles and trailers at the trailheads while enjoying the area’s vast off-road trail networks. The trailhead areas will feature a variety of facilities such as warming shelters, restrooms and more.

For more than a century, The Old Man of the Mountain was the most enduring symbol of New Hampshire. The Great Stone Face was perched on top of Cannon Mountain in Franconia. A set of five granite cliff edges formed the distinctive profile of a man. Sadly, it collapsed in May 2003, when the rock formations finally succumbed to time, stress and wear.

A team of artists and builders are recreating the Great Stone Face inside the MOMS Jericho Super Center. It will top a “mountain” that will serve as a display platform for several vehicles. It will be positioned in a welcoming, spacious area ideal for photo ops, making the store a must-stop destination for tourists.

The facility is located at 453 Main St. (SR 16), Gorham, NH 03581.