Yamaha Bicycles Launches All-New E-commerce Platform

Yamaha Bicycles, celebrating its 30th anniversary, has announced the launch of an all-new e-commerce platform in partnership with its network of dealers. Live now on the Yamaha website, e-bike enthusiasts can purchase their new Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle online and pick up the bike at their nearest participating Yamaha Bicycle dealer.

“While many companies may offer an e-commerce sales platform, they often neglect the crucial role provided by their dealers,” says Drew Englemann, national sales and marketing manager, Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. “At Yamaha, we believe in the power of partnership and collaboration with our dealers, and we recognize the vital role our dealers play in the customer experience.”

Customers will be able to browse the latest models from Yamaha Bicycles and easily make their purchase online, which is then fulfilled by Yamaha Bicycles dealers. By participating in the e-commerce program, the dealer is the seller of record and an integral part of the process. The program is designed to provide exceptional customer service that goes beyond what other companies can offer, while building lasting connections between the customers and their local dealers. The collaboration provides dealers the tools they need to showcase the unique features of Yamaha bicycle models and deliver personalized service.

Yamaha launched the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993. Since then, Yamaha has sold more than 5.5 million e-bikes worldwide making it one of the largest e-bike OEMs in the world.

While Yamaha has been in the e-bike market for three decades, the Yamaha Bicycles brand was first introduced to the United States in 2017. Since then, Yamaha’s e-bike lineup embodies the sense of adventure through its exciting line of full-suspension mountain bikes, sleek road, go-anywhere gravel, and stylish fitness/commuter models.

“The new Yamaha Bicycles e-commerce platform will revolutionize the way we do business with our dealers,” says Rob Trester, manager of Yamaha’s Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “Together with our dealer partners we have the opportunity to reshape our business and elevate our customer’s experience to new heights.”

Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery, and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha.

