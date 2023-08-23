Volcon announces Stag delivery date for October

The Stag electric UTV has generated a great deal of anticipation since Volcon announced the side-by-side, as dealers and consumers eagerly await delivery. With its cutting-edge electric drivetrain, robust design, and sustainable performance, Volcon vows that the Stag will redefine the powersports experience and minimize the environmental impact.

Volcon has announced the Stag will begin deliveries to U.S. dealers in October. (Photo: Volcon)

“We are excited to share this news with our customers, dealers, and the overall powersports community,” says Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon ePowersports. Our ability to announce the expected launch of the Stag in October 2023 is a testament to our strategic alliances and trusted suppliers. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring the Stag to life, and we can’t wait for enthusiasts to experience the thrill of riding this exceptional electric UTV.”

The Stag is designed to meet the demands of both recreational riders and outdoor professionals, offering a unique riding experience on par with or above most gas-powered SxSs on the market. With its long-lasting battery life and impressive performance capabilities, the Stag could raise the bar in the powersports industry.

PSB has also learned that the Stag will now be built in its supplier partner’s Mexico factory rather than in Arizona. Volcon’s third-party manufacturer shifted factories for the assembly of the Grunt EVO, Runt LT, and Stag. The company will now build them in its Puebla, Mexico facility rather than at Electrameccanica Motor Vehicles’ facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Davis comments, “Although having the final assembly of our products in Mexico is a significant change from our third-party’s original plans, this does not result in a significant increase in the cost of these vehicles to our customers. We support the decision our partner made to move production to Mexico, as this provides for additional control of vertically integrated processes, additional manufacturing stability, as well as accretive margin in that we will not be paying another party to use their facility or labor. This also provides distribution efficiency for our Latin American and South American partners.”

As of June 30, 2023, Volcon has 142 dealers, and it has taken delivery of eight Stag validation units in that include custom suspension and GM propulsion components. Volcon says it has taken over $115 million in preorders for the Stag and received its final engineering validation unit from manufacturing partner GLV, marking a major development milestone for the SxS.

The company has been validating the final engineering units, including recent regulatory testing which the Stag passed. Following these developments, Volcon has begun ramping for production.