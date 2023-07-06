Diamond Motorcycle hires Huel Johnson as operations manager

Huel Johnson has been tapped to lead the day-to-day operations at Diamond Motorcycle, a manufacturer of custom-built motorcycle seats, and be a key voice in the future strategy of the company.

Huel Johnson has joined Diamond Motorcycle as operations manager, bringing more than 30 years of experience.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Johnson will lead the creation of a service department at Diamond. Johnson was previously the general manager of Eurocycles of Daytona, and from 2013 to 2020, he was the service manager at the store. He is a factory-certified technician for BMW, Triumph, Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki.

“Huel will provide leadership and mentoring to the team and help the members develop and advance their careers. We are excited to have him join the company,” says Scott Roudebush, president of Diamond Motorcycle.

Roudebush adds that Diamond's custom-fit, off-the-shelf seats, and fully customizable seats can double riding times. "With over 50 years of experience, we know how to make people comfortable on their bikes."