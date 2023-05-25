Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative continues to support All Kids Bike

Yamaha has announced its Outdoor Access Initiative's first quarter grants, supporting outdoor recreation projects and programs across the country, including efforts aimed at younger generations.

"Part of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative's mission is to protect the future of outdoor recreation for everyone, as well as have them experiencing and appreciating it, so it was great to grant multiple applications this quarter that focused on getting kids active and outdoors," says Steve Nessl, motorsports marketing manager, Yamaha. "Additionally, Yamaha is honored to accept the Public Lands Alliance's Corporate Stewardship Award, which acknowledged the success of the Outdoor Access Initiative in promoting and defending access to public lands for motorized and outdoor recreation."

All Kids Bike mission is to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Photo courtesy of the MIC

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is continuing its support of All Kids Bike, getting students in public schools outside and helping teach them how to ride bicycles. The $100,000 OAI grant will support activations in elementary schools across America and help thousands of kids exercise and enjoy the outdoors while on two wheels.

In 2021, Yamaha awarded All Kids Bike a grant of $30,000 and the two organizations worked together to launch Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Programs in six elementary schools. Based on the success of the first award, a second grant of $60,000 in 2022 extended the reach of the partnership with programs activated in a variety of additional communities including Atlanta, Georgia, Denver, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, Crawfordsville, Indiana, Waverly, Tennessee, and Prather, California.

Yamaha awarded 13 grants for the first quarter of 2023, totaling more than $288,000 in funding.

The deadline to apply for consideration in second-quarter funding is June 30. OHV riding clubs and other outdoor recreation organizations with nonprofit status should visit Yamaha's Outdoor Access Initiative page to learn how to apply for a grant and review the submission guidelines. Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has contributed more than $5 million to more than 450 projects across the country.