RecSystems joins Accelerate 2026 as Gold sponsor

Dealership owners and rental operators, take note! RecSystems.com has been announced as a Gold-level sponsor of the 2026 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, taking place from January 18 to 20, 2026, in Lake Buena Vista (Orlando), Florida.

RecSystems is redefining the outdoor powersport rental industry with its AI-powered booking and fleet management platform, built to simplify operations, boost revenue, and elevate customer experiences for rental businesses nationwide.

Founded by Rob Solem, a lifelong powersports enthusiast and former marina owner in Wisconsin, RecSystems was born out of firsthand experience managing a 36-boat rental fleet across more than 100 lakes. When existing booking systems fell short, Solem developed a customized, AI-driven solution tailored specifically for the unique needs of powersports rental operations.

“I searched all over the country to find something that could manage my rental fleets the way I operate business — and I couldn’t find one,” says Solem. “So we built RecSystems to give rental operators the tools they actually need: automation, flexibility, and insight.”

Today, RecSystems.com empowers rental operators to automate reservations, integrate digital waivers, streamline fleet tracking, and maintain seamless communication with customers — all while reducing phone time and paperwork during peak season. The result: more bookings, less stress, and smarter business decisions powered by data.

This year’s Accelerate Conference, part of Power Week alongside Boating Industry’s Elevate and OPE Business conferences, will bring together dealership leaders and industry professionals for three days of education, networking, and innovation across the powersports, marine, and outdoor power sectors.

Dealers and industry partners interested in joining the only dealer-focused powersports conference on the calendar can contact Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgmediallc.com for sponsorship and registration information.

Dealer Takeaway

As more dealerships and rental operators embrace digital transformation, RecSystems represents the next step in operational automation. For powersports dealers expanding into rentals or simply looking to modernize customer interactions, AI-driven systems like RecSystems are becoming essential tools to stay efficient, profitable, and connected in an increasingly on-demand marketplace.

About RecSystems.com

RecSystems provides AI-powered booking and operations software for outdoor powersport rental businesses. Built by rental operators, for rental operators, the platform automates reservations, fleet management, and customer communication to maximize revenue and efficiency. Learn more at www.RecSystems.com.

Watch our interview with RecSystems CEO Rob Solem here: