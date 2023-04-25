Polaris announces first shipment of all-electric side-by-sides

Polaris has shipped the first of its all-new, fully electric RANGER XP Kinetic vehicles, manufactured at the company's more than 900,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama. Additional orders for the unit can be made this summer.

"Since announcing our electrification efforts and partnership with Zero Motorcycles, it has been major milestone moments like today's announcement that have motivated and driven our team to engineer and deliver category-redefining powersports vehicles," says Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris. "The RANGER XP Kinetic demonstrates the game-changing performance advantages that an electric powertrain can provide, and we look forward to getting these vehicles into the hands of our dealers and consumers across the country."

Polaris announces the shipment of its first fully electric RANGER XP Kinetic side-by-sides. Photos courtesy of Polaris

Featuring an all-electric powertrain, engineered for off-road use through Polaris' exclusive 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles, the RANGER XP Kinetic is capable, durable and offers refined performance.

"We knew there would be interest for a performance-driven electric RANGER, but selling out two hours after opening our initial order window for the XP Kinetic exceeded our expectations," says Josh Hermes, vice president, Electric Vehicles for Off Road, Polaris. "Customers who ordered an XP Kinetic are going to experience firsthand the benefits that electric offers, and we will provide even more people with the opportunity to own the industry's best-performing off-road utility vehicle when we take additional customer and dealer orders this summer."

The RANGER XP Kinetic side-by-side features an electric powertrain engineered through Polaris' partnership with Zero Motorcycles.

The side-by-side will help customers get more done by offering the most horsepower and torque found in a utility side-by-side. A class-leading 110 horsepower and 140 lbs-ft of instant torque deliver power and capability, including the ability to tow up to 2,500 pounds and haul and 1,250 pounds. The electric powertrain delivers smooth and precise control. When operating at low speeds, customers have full control while towing or backing up to a trailer, and instantaneous torque also delivers quicker acceleration.

The quiet electric powertrain allows easy conversations between passengers, the ability to work early or late without waking neighbors, work better around livestock and make stealthy trips to remote hunting spots. An electric powertrain also means fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs. All 2023 RANGER XP Kinetic models are equipped with RIDE COMMAND+, including remote vehicle location services, battery status monitoring, enhanced group ride tracking and more.