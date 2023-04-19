KTM looks to expand DC in Ohio

KTM North America's only distribution center has been located in Amherst, Ohio, since the 1990s, but since then, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has experienced significant growth, much of it coming in the past four years, according to a report in The Morning Journal. Now, the company plans to expand the building, pending approval from City Council.

KTM presented its expansion plans to Amherst City Council on April 3, which will move the building further West and North, according to the report. The company hopes the plans pass quickly so it can begin construction immediately.

KTM plans to expand its distribution center in Amerhert, Ohio to accommodate all the growth in the past four years. (Photo: Google Maps)

“KTM first had a building expansion in 2007, but shortly after that we fell into a financial crisis,” says Paul Nixon, director of operations for the company. “We had to do some downsizing and moved corporate offices, but after some time we started growing once more.”

Nixon, who's worked for KTM for 21 years, says that the distribution center's output has doubled since 2018, so they needed to add another wing to the existing building in Amherst to keep up with demand.

“We basically went from a $45 million revenue operation from 2007 to 2017 to now over $90 million in the past four years, and in order to continue hitting those high numbers, we will need more people and more space,” Dixon adds.

The expansion would also add about 100 jobs to the area, which is a good incentive for City Council to approve the plan. KTM's parent company, Pierer Mobility, also recently built a new $53 million headquarters in California.

To read the full story, visit The Morning Journal's website.