Texas UTV market attracts new distribution center

A manufacturer’s new regional distribution center in Gainesville, Texas, will check in at 54,000 square-feet to meet demands of side-by-side and tractor sales in the state.

“This investment demonstrates Yanmar’s continuing commitment to the important Texas market,” said Yanmar America president, Jeff Albright. “With this new regional distribution center, Yanmar America is committed to offering exceptional purchase and ownership experiences to our customers and we will continue to support our dealer partners to provide parts and service support.”

The regional distribution center was opened in cooperation with Yanmar Flagship Dealer “Tractor Bob’s” and will distribute Yanmar’s versatile, high-quality YM, YT and SA series tractors and the company’s Bull and Brahma series UTVs. The center, which will also ship a wide range of tractor attachments and spare parts, is expected to streamline dealer operations by reducing the need to maintain high levels of inventory on-site, while at the same time, significantly reducing lead times for delivery of products to customers.