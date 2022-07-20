KTM North American Dealer Summit displays growing range of electric sportminicycles

KTM AG presented its comprehensive electric sportminicycle lineup at its KTM North America Dealer Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina last weekend. The current range offers electric bikes for young riders with different skill sets, from first balance bikes to advanced competition models.

In 2022, the range has been expanded with the addition of the new SX-E 3, EE 3 and MC-E 3, which bridge the gap between the group’s electric balance bikes and the advanced SX-E 5, EE 5 and MC-E 5 models. By the middle of this decade, the electric lineup will feature more than 20 electric offroad motorcycles from all brands, ranging from beginner to competition-level models, aimed at young talents who are taking the future of motorsports to the next level.

With decades of expertise in the engineering and manufacturing of motorcycles, KTM AG is carefully assessing the opportunities for electric mobility and developing products that are sustainable both ecologically as well as economically.

“Everyone is talking about e-mobility these days,” said Hubert Trunkenpolz, Chief Marketing Officer at KTM AG. “At KTM AG we are constantly pursuing developments in this field, living up to our responsibility as an innovative, sustainable company. We strongly believe that e-mobility plays a role when it comes to short distance, urban mobility and small engine size. In the offroad segment, we need to consider the circumstances on the tracks, such as limited availability to charge big batteries.”

Strong dealer partnerships is one of the main pillars of success for KTM AG. The company is a solid partner to its global dealership network and is committed to meeting the high expectations of riders and dealers as well as society, as a reliable manufacturer in the powered two-wheeler industry.

“Our relationships with our dealers, their feedback and input have always been invaluable to us,” said Florian Kecht, Chief Sales Officer at KTM AG. “That’s why we are proud to present our range of electric motorcycles for the youngest riders for the first time here in the world’s biggest offroad motorcycle market. It was great to spend a couple of days together with our partners, riding the newest generation of motorcycles and sharing our vision and plans for the future. We are committed to the brick-and-mortar business and will continue to supply our dealers with a wide, best-in-class product range that meets the expectations of all our stakeholders, now and in the future.”