More than 100 attend Andreani USA’s open house on March 18

With over 100 attendees from nearby dealerships and media, the team at Andreani USA says it was very happy with the response they received to their first-ever open house at their facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 18.

"It's been our dream to bring our company to the US market. It's a difficult task, but it's in our DNA to take on these challenges." - Company founder, Giuseppe Andreani

The company sent Powersports Business a quick summary and some photos from the day of the event.

The open house included a tour of the facility and some light refreshments (Photo: Andreani USA)

Andreani USA distributes bicycle and motorcycle suspension products from companies throughout the world. The Andreani Group in Italy also manufactures high-technology tools for adapting and fitting suspension products, which Andreani USA sells to suspension manufacturers, dealerships and racing teams.

More than 100 bicycle, motorcycle dealer customers and media showed up at the event. (Photo: Andreani USA)

"The Andreani Group is thrilled to open our operations in the United States," said President of Andreani USA Luciano Ubaldini. "The U.S. market is a tremendous opportunity for our company. We believe that our approach to high performance two-wheelers, which is to provide great products and help technicians by offering comprehensive training, will have a significant impact on bicycle and motorcycle riders in the USA."

Andreani USA's springs display at its warehouse in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Open House Highlights:

Over 100 attendees

Several were motorcycle dealership owners and bicycle shop owners who are customers of Andreani.

Founder of Andreani Group Worldwide Giuseppe Andreani attended and made a toast to the new company with Prosecco, the traditional drink from the Pesaro region of Italy.

The tour of the Andreani distribution facility included a visit to the company's training facility, where Andreani experts demonstrated how they create individualized suspension setups for bicycle riders and motorcycle riders to help them maximize their comfort and control.

There was a display of off-road and on-road motorcycles and bicycles featuring Andreani suspension products.

Tin Roof Pizza's food truck provided free pizza to attendees.

Andreani USA's neighbor, German-owned importer of motorcycle products Wunderlich America, had an open house as well.