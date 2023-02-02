Italian distributor enters U.S. market

Andreani, a distributor of motorcycle and bicycle suspension products, announced the opening of its first U.S. office and distribution center, located in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The facility is full of a stock of products from its own lines as well as well-known brands that will be distributed to U.S. bicycle shops and motorcycle dealerships.

The Andreani USA facility is a 10,000 square foot distribution center and houses the offices for Andreani USA. The company currently employs four people in the U.S. and expects that number to increase as business grows. Andreani USA currently distributes products from SKF, Intek, Kayaba, Showa and Ohlins. It also distributes its own Andreani line of suspensions for motorcycles and bicycles.

Luciano Ubaldini is the president of Andreani USA.

"The Andreani Group is thrilled to open our operations in the United States," said Luciano Ubaldini, president of Andreani USA. "The U.S. market is a tremendous opportunity for our company. We believe that our approach to high performance two-wheelers, which is to provide great products and help technicians by offering comprehensive training, will have a significant impact on bicycle and motorcycle riders in the USA."

Andreani Group International was founded in Pesaro, Italy in 1987 by Giuseppe Andreani, a former motorcycle racing champion. Initially focused on supporting the performance needs of motorcycle riders and racers, Andreani quickly realized that the science of vehicle suspension was not well understood by riders and technicians in the motorcycle world. Andreani worked with industry experts and built a training program, which became the premier resource for technicians and tuners in Europe to get the most out of their motorcycles.

Andreani Group International was founded in Pesaro, Italy in 1987 by Giuseppe Andreani, a former motorcycle racing champion.

Andreani USA will begin offering this type of training in the U.S. later this year and will encourage technicians from their customers’ dealerships to attend, along with tuners from some of the top road racing and motocross teams in the industry. The company will also offer training for mountain bike racing teams and technicians, leveraging the company's deep roots in all types of performance two-wheelers.

The company expects the staff in Hendersonville to grow to 10-15 employees by the end of 2023 and will expand to offer more products and more top brands of motorcycle and bicycle suspension products.

The Andreani USA facility is a 10,000 square foot distribution center and houses the offices for Andreani USA. The company currently employs four people in the U.S. and expects that number to increase as business grows.