Andreani USA expands portfolio

The recently opened division of Italy’s Andreani Group, Andreani USA, has added two European brands to its product offering for motorcycle dealers and consumers in the U.S. The company has added Italy’s MIVV exhaust systems to its portfolio of brands along with England’s Nitron Racing Systems Shock and suspension products. Both MIVV and Nitron’s motorcycle products have not been commonly available in the United States prior to the company's launch earlier this month, according to Andreani USA.

MIVV is known throughout Europe as a performance brand with refined sound and Italian style for motorcycles of all types. Andreani USA is MIVV’s first US-based distributor.

Andreani USA recently expanded its product portfolio with MIVV exhaust and Nitron suspension products. (Photo: Andreani USA)

“Entering into an important market like the US required that we select a highly professional distributor, and we have a long history working with Andreani Group,” says MIVV’s business unit manager, Danilo DeBerardinis. “Our current production touches every segment of the motorcycle world, from naked to superbikes, from enduros to adventure bikes, and we’ve had requests to create products for models of every brand, especially Harley-Davidson motorcycles.”

Nitron Racing Systems suspension is based in Britain’s Motorsports Valley, the home of F1 racing. Nitron’s shocks and forks are known for their innovative, high-quality shocks for motocross, adventure, cruiser and touring bike applications.

“We strive to bring the best products to our network of dealers in the United States,” said Andreani USA President Luciano Ubaldini. “As the exclusive distributor of MIVV exhausts and Official Service Center for Nitron suspension products, we can ensure that our dealers are delivering great products and technical support to American motorcycle riders.”