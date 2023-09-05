Harley-Davidson recalls 65,000 Softails due to fastener issue

Harley-Davidson is recalling certain 2018-2019 FLDE, 2018-2021 FLHC, 2018-2023 FLHCS, 2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV, 2020-2023 FXLRS, 2022-2023 FXLRST, and 2022 FXRST motorcycles, according to a recent NHTSA campaign (#23V591000), affecting 65,224 units.

Certain Harley Softail motorcycles are being recalled for a shock fastener that may be able to puncture the rear tire. (Photo: NHTSA)

A fastener securing the rear shock absorber may break and allow the rear shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure.

Dealers will replace the shock absorber fastener for free for owners of these models. Harley is sending out notification letters by September 5. Harley-Davidson’s number for this recall is 0181.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, USA Today