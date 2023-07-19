Harley-Davidson plans annual Homecoming starting in ’24

While the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary celebration is a wrap as of Sunday, July 16, Harley CEO Jochen Zeitz announced that the rally will now be an annual event starting next year.

Traditionally, the Homecoming rally took place every five years, but the company says it has become too big to wait that long, according to Milwaukee television station Fox6.

Harley's 120th Anniversary included several events, including a custom bike show at the H-D Museum. More than 80,000 moto-inspired fans showed up for the Homecoming rally.

The huge turnout for the 120th Homecoming, which included concerts, tours and rides, caught the Motor Company CEO's attention, and he doesn't want to wait another five years.

"Why wouldn't we just have a rally every five years in our hometown? Let's do this every year and have a big party. That's the plan," he says.

This year was the first homecoming that Zeitz has experienced, and he was impressed by the diehard fans of the brand and even by the enthusiasts who didn't ride to the event.

"No other brand out there in the world has done what Harley-Davidson has achieved over 120 years," Zeitz says. And a large part of that success is due to its community of enthusiasts all over the world.

The company plans to build on Harley's history with future rallies to celebrate the anniversary of the storied brand.

The dates for next year's Homecoming will be July 25-28, 2024, where Zietz says they plan to honor H-D icon, Willie G. Davidson.

