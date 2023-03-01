Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki announces MotoAmerica team

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki has revealed its three-rider 2023 MotoAmerica team. The season kicks off with the 81st Daytona 200, March 9-11 at the Daytona International Speedway. Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki has announced Richie Escalante, former MotoAmerica Supersport champion, as the team’s Superbike pilot, joined by Supersport regulars Tyler Scott and Teagg Hobbs aboard Suzuki GSX-R750 race bikes.

Richie Escalante’s (54), former MotoAmerica Supersport champion will join the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team as Superbike pilot.

“I am ready and very excited to race the Daytona 200,” Escalante said. “To be honest, I was super happy when the team gave me the chance to race the 200 with the Suzuki GSX-R750. I can’t wait to see what will happen. It is a long race with pit stops. With the draft, it is difficult to plan a strategy. We will work on pit stops and see what happens on the last laps. Also, I lost weight to help the Supersport effort on the straights. After the race, I will return to the Superbike mentality.

He continued, “I intend to battle for the win. I have ridden the bike and think the GSX-R750 is a great bike to contest the 200. It has great handling but with more power. The Daytona 200 is a very historic race and only one Latin American racer has won it, Johnny Cecotto. Of course, I first represent the team and Suzuki, but also it would be nice to be the second Latin American rider and first Mexican to win it.”

Tyler Scott (70), a Supersport race winner in his rookie season, is one of the top competitors in the class. The Pennsylvania-based racer will attempt to kick off his second season in the class with a top result.

“I am super excited for the season to start,” Scott said. “I have been training every day, preparing for a long season. I can’t wait to get back with the team and start collaborating with a new crew chief this year, Jeremy Toye. I’m ready to go for it and to see what happens. I plan to feel it out in the early laps and having a good pace, and of course, the goal is to win. We did the Race of Champions last fall so I’ve done something similar to a 200-mile race on a middleweight Supersport bike. It is going to be fun, and I am ready.”

Teagg Hobbs (79) has joined Team Hammer this season and the promising racer will also join the competitive Supersport fray.

“I am more than excited to be entering the Daytona 200 with Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki,” Hobbs said. “This will be my second Daytona 200. I learned much in my first attempt and am looking forward to applying it for a second go. Going to the first race of 2023 with a prestigious and well-oiled team like Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki is a dream come true. I am looking forward to giving my all for the team. I have been giving training everything I’ve got, and I am ready for anything the 200-mile race throws at me.”

Check out racing news, results, and special team content.