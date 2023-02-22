Indian unveils aggressive 2023 Sport Chief

Indian Motorcycle has unleashed its most aggressive iteration of the iconic Indian Chief with the launch of the Sport Chief. Building upon one of the most historic and influential motorcycle namesakes of all time, the 2023 Sport Chief raises the bar for American V-Twin performance cruisers through premium performance-oriented componentry and timeless American styling.

“Since launching in 2021, the reimagined Indian Chief lineup has garnered incredible feedback from riders all around the world, offering a wide range of performance and styling options to meet their unique personality and riding preferences,” said Mike Dougherty, president of Indian Motorcycle. “With Sport Chief, we’re excited to expand the lineup with a performance-driven model that’s been purpose built to perform for riders who value high-quality componentry.”

When designing Sport Chief, Indian Motorcycle set its sights on performance by way of premium components from proven brands. By utilizing KYB inverted front forks, also featured on Indian Challenger models, the Sport Chief offers superior handling and ride performance. The Sport Chief’s dual-disc, four-piston, semi-floating caliper, radial mounted Brembo brakes deliver confidence-inspiring stopping power, while piggyback rear FOX shocks increase travel to four-inches and increases lean angle to 29.5-degrees. The result is an Indian Chief that begs for more aggressive riding and provides the confidence and capability to take the riding experience to another level.

“In 2021, we celebrated the 100-year anniversary of Indian Chief with a lineup that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling,” said Ola Stenegärd, director, Industrial Design for Indian Motorcycle. “With Sport Chief, we wanted to maintain the same care-free attitude and American muscle but elevate it even further with componentry that not only delivers a style and attitude that exudes performance but raises the bar entirely for performance cruisers.”

The Sport Chief is available in Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, Stealth Gray and Spirit Blue Smoke. Sport Chief will begin shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada in March.

New Features

Suspension & Brakes

Setting its sights on performance, Indian Motorcycle implements best-in-class components from proven brands. The Sport Chief features KYB inverted front forks for superior handling and ride performance. The dual-disc, four-piston, semi-floating caliper, radial-mounted Brembo brakes deliver confidence inspiring stopping power, while piggyback FOX shocks increase travel to four inches and increase lean angle to 29.5 degrees.

Moto-Inspired Risers & Handlebars

The new moto-style bars with machined triple clamps and six inch risers set the Sport Chief apart from the rest of the Indian Chief lineup and give riders a commanding, yet comfortable riding position.

Retro-Styled Quarter Fairing

The new and stylish retro-styled quarter fairing gives the Sport Chief a distinct look and delivers custom style in a high-profile location at the front of the bike. Encircling the headlight, the Quarter Fairing creates a look that is both classic and sporty.

Standard Features

Thunderstroke 116

At the heart of Sport Chief is a blacked-out Thunderstroke 116 engine. The air-cooled motor produces 120 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all six gears.

4-Inch Touchscreen Powered By Ride Command

Ride-enhancing technology comes standard with Indian Motorcycle’s 4-Inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND. The 4-Inch Touchscreen maintains a classic aesthetic by disguising itself as an analog gauge. It’s conveniently accessible via handlebar controls or the digital touchscreen display. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation with connected features like weather and traffic overlays.

If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the RIDE COMMAND system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history. When connected, incoming calls will appear and can be accepted or declined directly through the RIDE COMMAND system.

Solo Gun-Fighter Seat

The sculpted solo gun-fighter seat provides aggressive style and long riding comfort for all riders.

Accessories

Performance Accessories

Riders can achieve a smoother, more comfortable ride with increased suspension travel from Adjustable Piggyback Rear FOX Shocks. Featuring 24 clicks via easyto-operate knobs, riders can adjust compression and rebound damping to suit their riding preference.

Style Accessories

New 10-inch Moto Handlebar Risers not only add another level of attitude and personal style, but deliver a more comfortable reach. Low and Tall windscreen options are available for the Sport Chief’s Quarter Fairing, while a variety of bags, including a Solo Rack and Rack Bag, Tail Bag and Bobber Saddlebag, complement the bike’s design.

Comfort Accessories

For added comfort and improved ergonomics based off height, riders can add an Extended Reach or Reduced Reach Seat. For two-up riding, Indian Motorcycle offers the Chief Syndicate Seat and a Syndicate Low Profile Passenger Backrest, which complements the Sport Chief’s aggressive design.

Chief Lineup Accessories

Sport Chief components, including its dual exposed FOX Piggyback Rear Shocks, its Quarter Fairing, and six-inch Moto Handlebar Risers, are available as accessories for Indian Chief, Chief Bobber and Super Chief riders.

The new Chief Pathfinder 5 ¾ inch Adaptive LED Headlight, available in chrome or black, features patented, innovative technology that monitors the bike’s lean angle and delivers optimized illumination of the road ahead. With an industry first adaptive high-beam, lighting performance is superior to that of a standard headlight, projecting light a greater distance and spread in front of the bike.

The Sport Chief is available in Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, Stealth Gray and Spirit Blue Smoke.