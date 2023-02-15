Electric PWC hits Miami Boat Show

Taiga Motors is attending the Miami Boat Show with its new Orca Carbon, the industry’s first electric personal watercraft. Taiga recently started delivering its vehicles to Florida, a key market for the company due to the widespread watersports culture and welcoming EV adoption. The company is working to reinvent the powersports landscape with electric off-road vehicles including the personal watercraft and electric snowmobile models.

The Taiga Orca Carbon runs on a lithium-ion battery system that powers a direct-drive pump and impeller capable of producing a reported 160 hp. The batteries are in a sealed unit that’s designed to withstand the wet environment as well as slamming through rough water. The Orca Carbon uses a lightweight carbon-fiber composite hull.

The vehicle has already earned some media accolades. Time magazine selected the Taiga Orca as a “Best Invention of 2022.” Popular Science called it a Grand Award Winner in its “100 greatest inventions of 2022.” And Boating Magazine named it a runner-up in its Boat of the Year honors.