Yamaha continues support of USMCA in 2023

Yamaha Motor Corporation recently committed its third consecutive year to support the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA).

Last year, the highlight of the partnership included a fundraiser called Laps for Learning. Yamaha donated a bike for the cause, and throughout the summer months, worked in collaboration with MX Sports and Loretta Lynn’s Ranch to raise money for the schools devastated by the floods in Waverly, Tennessee. Just over $20,000 was raised. The USMCA provided a learn-to-ride coaching clinic for the top 11 people that raised the most money, and a brand new Yamaha YZ Motorcycle was awarded to one of the top participants at random.

This past October, 11 riders were invited to a USMCA learn-to-ride clinic at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

“We were excited to work with Yamaha on such a fun, give-back project this past year,” said Lindsey Scheltema, executive director, USMCA. “We look forward to their continued partnership and have high hopes to execute more learn-to-ride days in 2023 and get more new riders on motorcycles.”

Easton Morgan was the winner of a brand new YZ125 donated by Yamaha Motor Corporation.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done with USMCA,“ said Steve Nessl, marketing manager, Yamaha Motorsports USA. “To be able to give back to a community in need while still delivering on the goal of increased access to certified coaching nationwide was very rewarding, and we look forward to doing more good work in 2023.”