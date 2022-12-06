Dealer group acquires fourth location in Southeastern region

RedLine Powersports has recently announced the acquisition of Augusta Powersports, located in Augusta, Georgia. The dealer group is proud to expand its footprint into Georgia, both excited and dedicated to offer premier brands of on-road, off-road and watercraft manufacturers to adventure enthusiasts.

“Combining the brand strength of RedLine Powersports with the longevity and history of Augusta Powersports, our goal is to create lasting memories to all that walk through our doors within the greater Augusta market,” said Jonathan Waters, founder of the RedLine Powersports Group. He went on to say that the entire organization is excited to build upon the successes of Augusta Powersports.

Located at 3125 Washington Road, RedLine will continue offering the major brands that customers are accustomed to including Can-Am, Polaris, Sea-Doo and Slingshot. As a full-service dealership, the service department will be staffed with Certified Manufacturer Trained Technicians and a fully stocked parts and accessories department.

Redline Powersports Group was founded in February 2020, with the acquisition of Redline Powersports in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, by company president Jonathan Waters. Redline Powersports Group now has four locations which include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sumter, South Carolina, Prince George, Virginia and Augusta, Georgia.

A grand opening event for the new location will be held with details to be announced.