Dealer group acquires fifth location in Southeastern region

Redline Powersports Group has recently announced the acquisition of Indian Motorcycle Charlotte, located in Lowell, North Carolina. The dealer group is excited to have a location in North Carolina, its second Indian Motorcycle dealership.

“Indian Motorcycle Charlotte is the crown jewel of the Indian Motorcycle dealer network," said Jonathan Waters, founder of the Redline Powersports Group. "We see Indian Motorcycle as the future of its segment and want to be a big part of its growth. We are grateful for what Tim Sutherland and Lloyd Greer have built here. It’s an honor to carry their legacy forward.”

Located at 110 Indian Walk, Indian Motorcycle Charlotte will continue with the same name and offer the same brands that include Indian Motorcycle and Zero Motorcycles. As a full-service dealership, the service department will be staffed with Certified Manufacturer Trained Technicians and a fully stocked parts and accessories department.

Redline Powersports Group was founded in February 2020, with the acquisition of Redline Powersports in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, by company president Jonathan Waters. Redline Powersports Group now has five locations which include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Sumter, South Carolina; Prince George, Virginia; Augusta, Georgia; and Lowell, North Carolina.