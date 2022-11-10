Digital marketing brand joins Accelerate as Silver-level sponsor

The Powersports Business Accelerate Conference is now only days away, but there’s still plenty of time to get your brand in front of more than 90 powersports dealership owners who represent more than 130 dealership locations in 27 states.

Florida-based Motorsports Marketing Group brings a simple marketing goal to its dealership partners: Create brand recognition early in the sales process and target customers who are entering the market early in the sales cycle. MMG has crafted a lifestyle-type marketing strategy to corner the market and engage with dealer partners early on to develop a relationship.

Join Brandon Prokupek, co-founder of Motorsports Marketing Group, who will be on hand in the Sponsor Networking Room to discuss ways to build your dealership’s digital marketing business in 2023.

Prokupek is the former general manager of a powersports dealership and current owner of an outdoor power equipment dealership. He has over 10 years experience in the powersports industry. After realizing general marketing companies do not understand the specific advertising and marketing needs of the industry, he put together a team of talented individuals that now makes up MMG. Brandon's expertise in powersports allows MMG to utilize co-op funds appropriately and uniquely, capture leads and utilize database to reach new customers and follow up with former customer.

Dealers and sponsors will gather Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando for the most important business-building event of the year for dealerships of all segments and sizes. Its Year 2 epic-ness continues to grow, with 94 dealership owners/staff who represent 137 dealership locations in 29 states signed up (and there's still two weeks to hop on board, so call your dealer neighbors, call your dealer friends!). As always, see them all listed below to double-check our math.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com or Dave at dmcmahon@epgacceleration.com for more information.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Advertisement

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield, Constellation Dealership Software, Protective, Morgan Stanley, Horsepower Financial, Piaggio Group Americas, Motorsports Marketing Group and HardCabs.

Dealerships being represented at the Accelerate Conference include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Hall's Motorsports Trussville, Trussville, AL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson Historic Factory, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• Texarkana Harley-Davidson, Texarkana, TX

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Hall's Motorsports Birmingham, Pelham, AL

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Hall's Motorsports Eastern Shore, Daphne, AL

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• Hall's Honda, Mobile, AL

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

• Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Woodstock, NB

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Marshfield, Marshfield, WI

• Pioneer Motorsport, Chaffee, NY

• Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Pensacola, FL

• Mosites Motorsports, North Versailles, PA

• Hall's Motorsports Mobile, Mobile, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Broward Motorsports Hollywood, Hollywood, FL

• B's Moto Lab Bel Aire, KS

• Broward Motorsports Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Brinson Auto Group, Corsicana, TX

• Broward Motorsports West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

• Destination Cycle, Kerrville, TX

• Broward Motorsports Tequesta, Tequesta, FL

• NextGen Powersports & Watersports, Clear Lake, WI

• Broward Motorsports Treasure Coast, Hobe Sound, FL

• Hall's Motorsports Emerald Coast, Crestview, FL

• Del Amo Motorsports Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA

• Brinson Powersports of Athens, Athens, TX

• Texas Harley-Davidson, Bedford, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

• Jim's Motorcycle Service, Inc., Alvin, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Orange County, Santa Ana, CA

• Del Amo Motorsports South Bay, Chula Vista, CA

• Del Amo Motorsports Los Angeles, Paramount, CA

• Spyke's KTM, Lafayette, IN

• Battleship Cycles & Marine, Wilmington, NC

• Harley-Davidson of Waco, Waco, TX

• Hall's Motorsports NOLA, New Orleans, LA

• Orlando Harley-Davidson South, Kissimmee, FL

• Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, Tannersville, PA

• Adventure Harley-Davidson, Dover, OH

• Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson, Cleveland, OH

• Airtec Sports Rice Lake, Rice Lake, WI

• Rubber City Harley-Davidson, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Airtec Sports Roberts, Roberts, WI

• Freedom Powersports Dallas, Dallas, TX

• Lumberjack Harley-Davidson, Nacogdoches, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Menomonie, WI

• Freedom Powersports Denton, Denton, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Holcombe, WI

• Freedom Powersports Decatur, Decatur, TX

• Airtec Sports Birchwood, Birchwood, WI

• Freedom Powersports Farmers Branch, Farmers Branch, TX

• Extreme Power Sports, Opelika, AL

• River Valley Power and Sport Rochester, Rochester, MN

• Freedom Powersports Hurst, Hurst, TX

• Republic of Texas Indian Motorcycle, McKinney, TX

• Freedom Powersports Lewisville, Lewisville, TX

• Extreme Motorcycles, Columbus, GA

• Freedom Powersports Weatherford, Weatherford, TX

• Big Tex Indian Motorcycle, Denton, TX

• Powersports Plus, Americus, GA

• BMW Fort Worth, Hurst, TX

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Miami, FL

• BMW Motorcycles Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Texoma Harley-Davidson, Sherman, TX

• Rocket City Indian Motorcycle, Huntsville, AL

• Freedom Powersports McDonough, McDonough, GA

• Hall's Motorsports Mississippi, Ocean Springs, MS

• River Valley Power and Sport Red Wing North, Red Wing, MN

• Harley-Davidson of Waco, Waco, TX

• Roughneck Harley-Davidson, Longview, TX

• Mid-Ohio Powersports, Mount Vernon, OH

• Northeast Motorsports, Lebanon, ME

• Bob Weaver Motorsports & Marine, North Tonawanda, NY

• Lucky Penny Cycles Houston, Houston, TX

• Lucky Penny Cycles Dallas-Fort Worth, Bedford, TX

• Harley-Davidson of Mason City, Mason City, IA

• Cedar River Harley-Davidson, Charles City, IA

• Powerhouse Motorsports, Plainville, CT

• Bulldog Harley-Davidson, Smithfield, NC

• Baker American Cycles, Fayetteville, NC