Fourth-generation dealership owner acquires third location

Ball Equipment recently acquired a third location in Birch Run, Michigan. Ball previously postponed investing in an additional location due to COVID-19, after considering the costs and benefits of an acquisition during the unpredictable time.

"But things have changed dramatically in two years, and I think that as an organization we have a lot more appetite for physical locations," he said.

While the company temporarily halted physical growth, Ball was busy improving e-commerce sales. BW Solutions is an e-commerce division of Ball Equipment, founded in 2016 by Ball and an OPE business partner. The company currently employees 130 employees. Read the full story to learn how Ball has scaled his dealership and his insight on the importance of e-commerce today.

