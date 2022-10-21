Silver-level sponsor joins Accelerate Conference

Serving more than 2,500 dealerships across several industries, Constellation Dealership Software has signed on as a Silver-level sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

With its Ideal Computer Systems brand, Constellation offers an integrated dealer management system (DMS) that grows as your dealership grows. “Your entire dealership. One software. For life.”

Ideal offers more control, higher profits and peace of mind. Most dealerships struggle with keeping their operation organized and efficient, which is why the company built software that puts all your dealership’s processes and departments in one place, increasing productivity and creating more opportunities for growth.

In addition to partnering with powersports dealerships like yours, Ideal is a software provider for dealerships in the OPE (outdoor power equipment), marine, RV, ag, trailer and golf car industries.

Members of the Ideal staff, including industry veteran Dave Johnson, will be on hand at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando to discuss how Ideal can benefit your dealership.

Now with 21 Silver-level sponsors and 28 total sponsors, the Accelerate Conference still has a spot for you. You can see the dealership registration and sponsor list below.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield, Constellation Dealership Software, Protective, Morgan Stanley, Horsepower Financial, Piaggio Group Americas and Motorsports Marketing Group.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com or Dave at dmcmahon@epgacceleration.com for info.

Dealerships being represented at Accelerate include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Hall's Motorsports Trussville, Trussville, AL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson Historic Factory, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Hall's Motorsports Birmingham, Pelham, AL

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Hall's Motorsports Eastern Shore, Daphne, AL

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• Hall's Honda, Mobile, AL

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

• Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Woodstock, NB

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Marshfield, Marshfield, WI

• Pioneer Motorsport, Chaffee, NY

• Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Pensacola, FL

• Mosites Motorsports, North Versailles, PA

• Hall's Motorsports Mobile, Mobile, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Broward Motorsports Hollywood, Hollywood, FL

• B's Moto Lab Bel Aire, KS

• Broward Motorsports Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Brinson Auto Group, Corsicana, TX

• Broward Motorsports West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

• Destination Cycle, Kerrville, TX

• Broward Motorsports Tequesta, Tequesta, FL

• NextGen Powersports & Watersports, Clear Lake, WI

• Broward Motorsports Treasure Coast, Hobe Sound, FL

• Hall's Motorsports Emerald Coast, Crestview, FL

• Del Amo Motorsports Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA

• Brinson Powersports of Athens, Athens, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

• Jim's Motorcycle Service, Inc., Alvin, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Orange County, Santa Ana, CA

• NextGen Powersports Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports South Bay, Chula Vista, CA

• NextGen Powersports Webb Lake, Webb Lake, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports Los Angeles, Paramount, CA

• Spyke's KTM, Lafayette, IN

• Hall's Motorsports NOLA, New Orleans, LA

• Orlando Harley-Davidson South, Kissimmee, FL

• Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, Tannersville, PA

• Adventure Harley-Davidson, Dover, OH

• Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson, Cleveland, OH

• Airtec Sports Rice Lake, Rice Lake, WI

• Rubber City Harley-Davidson, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Airtec Sports Roberts, Roberts, WI

• Freedom Powersports Dallas, Dallas, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Menomonie, WI

• Freedom Powersports Denton, Denton, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Holcombe, WI

• Freedom Powersports Decatur, Decatur, TX

• Airtec Sports Birchwood, Birchwood, WI

• Freedom Powersports Farmers Branch, Farmers Branch, TX

• Extreme Power Sports, Opelika, AL

• Freedom Powersports Hurst, Hurst, TX

• Republic of Texas Indian Motorcycle, McKinney, TX

• Freedom Powersports Lewisville, Lewisville, TX

• Extreme Motorcycles, Columbus, GA

• Freedom Powersports Weatherford, Weatherford, TX

• Big Tex Indian Motorcycle, Denton, TX

• Powersports Plus, Americus, GA

• BMW Fort Worth, Hurst, TX

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Miami, FL

• BMW Motorcycles Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Rocket City Indian Motorcycle, Huntsville, AL

• Freedom Powersports McDonough, McDonough, GA

• Hall's Motorsports Mississippi, Ocean Springs, MS

As the kids say, "Let'ssss Gooo!!!" We can't wait to see you in Orlando!