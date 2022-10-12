Polaris reveals features of RIDE COMMAND+ accessory

Polaris RZR has released the RIDE COMMAND+ accessory, compatible with the RZR Pro R and RZR 200 machines. Launched with the 2023 model year lineup, RIDE COMMAND+ Connected Vehicle Plug In features vehicle-to-cellular connectivity that allows riders to conveniently check on vehicle status from any location via the Polaris mobile app.

Standard features include:

Vehicle Locator Pinpoint the exact location of your RIDE COMMAND+ machine. For RZR 200 machines, Vehicle Locator provides parents the peace of mind that their child is staying on route.

Vehicle Health Check the health of your ride from anywhere. Remotely monitor battery life, fuel level, estimated range and oil change status for a confident start and finish to the day. For parents of youth riders, Vehicle Health ensures the machine is in prime shape prior to riding.

Issue Diagnostics Take out the guesswork. Enjoy extra peace of mind knowing your vehicle is monitoring its needs and altering you to any problems to help minimize downtime. RIDE COMMAND+ will send real-time notifications to parents, allowing them to be proactive in the upkeep of their machine, ensuring it’s safe for their children to ride.



In addition, over-the-air updates will allow RIDE COMMAND+ users to update as new features become available. Features coming soon, include:

Bump Alert - Sends you a notification if your vehicle has been bumped or moved from its last location and lets you track it.

Group Ride+ - Automatically track your ride as soon as you key on your vehicle with Ride Tracking+. Stay together with other riders you're riding with even when they're out of sight - Group Ride+ shows everyone on the map.

Post Ride Report - Receive a full report of your ride including time logged, miles traveled waypoints stopped at and elevation details.