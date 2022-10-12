Polaris reveals features of RIDE COMMAND+ accessory

Polaris RZR has released the RIDE COMMAND+ accessory, compatible with the RZR Pro R and RZR 200 machines. Launched with the 2023 model year lineup, RIDE COMMAND+ Connected Vehicle Plug In features vehicle-to-cellular connectivity that allows riders to conveniently check on vehicle status from any location via the Polaris mobile app.
Standard features include:
- Vehicle Locator
- Pinpoint the exact location of your RIDE COMMAND+ machine.
- For RZR 200 machines, Vehicle Locator provides parents the peace of mind that their child is staying on route.
- Vehicle Health
- Check the health of your ride from anywhere. Remotely monitor battery life, fuel level, estimated range and oil change status for a confident start and finish to the day.
- For parents of youth riders, Vehicle Health ensures the machine is in prime shape prior to riding.
- Issue Diagnostics
- Take out the guesswork. Enjoy extra peace of mind knowing your vehicle is monitoring its needs and altering you to any problems to help minimize downtime.
- RIDE COMMAND+ will send real-time notifications to parents, allowing them to be proactive in the upkeep of their machine, ensuring it’s safe for their children to ride.
In addition, over-the-air updates will allow RIDE COMMAND+ users to update as new features become available. Features coming soon, include:
- Bump Alert - Sends you a notification if your vehicle has been bumped or moved from its last location and lets you track it.
- Group Ride+ - Automatically track your ride as soon as you key on your vehicle with Ride Tracking+. Stay together with other riders you're riding with even when they're out of sight - Group Ride+ shows everyone on the map.
- Post Ride Report - Receive a full report of your ride including time logged, miles traveled waypoints stopped at and elevation details.