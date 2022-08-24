Dealership hosts fundraiser for juvenile diabetes

Rod's Ride-On Powersports hosted its 20th annual Thunder Ride fundraiser three weeks ago. The fundraiser gives back to local families who battle juvenile diabetes, donating proceeds to two area hospitals. The donations provide families with food vouchers while their children are in the hospital and aid with treatment costs.

This year the fundraiser raised over $47,000. Gundersen Medical Foundation received over $35,000 and the remainder was donated to the Mayo Health System. The Thunder Ride has raised over $250,000 in total.

Click the link below to learn more about the Thunder Ride fundraiser:

