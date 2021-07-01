Fundraiser approved for proposed ATV trail system: report

A proposed ATV trail system has received the green light to begin fundraising efforts, effectively getting the ball rolling on making the plan a reality.

According to the Preston County News & Journal, the Preston County Commission approved the first fundraiser ride for the Country Roads Trail, a proposed ATV trail system near Kingwood, West Virginia.

Matt Weaver, president of the trail system, spoke on behalf of the trail system at the Commission meeting and asked the commission to approve ATVs traveling on paved roads for about three miles of the 51.9-mile ride in the Bruceton Mills area, saying, “The economic impact of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails down in the southern part of the state is in excess of $40 million a year.”

