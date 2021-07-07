State approves more than $1 million for ATV trail project funding

After a recent special session by the Minnesota Legislature, the Prospector ATV Club will be able to move forward with phase two of five trail construction projects, including a bridge over the Beaver River that will provide a permanent connection from the town of Babbitt to the Taconite Trail.

The total project is expected to cost $1.3 million. Four other project sites will also have environmental reviews begin.

According to the Ely Echo, “The ‘Connect Four’ projects include a route between Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes, connecting the Taconite Trail to Wolf Lake Road and Mud Creek Road, connecting the Cloquet Line to the Echo Trail with a bridge over the Range River, and connecting Tower to Pfeiffer Lake Campground where trails from Crane Lake and Virginia will also meet up.”

“Each of these projects are major connections for ATV riders and they provide multiple benefits to residents, visitors and business owners,” Prospector president Nick Wognum told the paper.

After a year of nearly unprecedented demand for outdoor recreation, Powersorts Business has reported on numerous areas lobbying for more trails and access. What are you seeing in your area? Let us know by reaching out to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com