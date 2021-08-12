Sikh Motorcycle Club ride raises $113K for Diabetes Canada

A motorcycle ride held on Saturday, July 31, raised more than $100,000 for Diabetes Canada to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of insulin – an important medicine for treatment for diabetics.

Led by club affiliates, the ride left from the Gur Sikh Temple in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and ended at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey. En route to the final destination, the ride passed through Chilliwack, Mission, Vancouver and New Westminster, stopping at local temples and businesses and collecting donations.

In addition to the Sikh club, about 60 riders from the Blue Knights, the Muslim Riders Club, the Punishers MC, the Better Mountain MC, Dual Sports BC, the Blue Mountain MC and other motorcycle clubs participated in the ride to support the “We Can’t Wait Another 100 Years” campaign.