Dealership hosting fundraiser; $500 per bike sold

Woods Cycle Country in New Braunfels, Texas, is seeking to raise $10,000 for a local sheriff deputy who was seriously injured after being shot, according to a report on KSAT.com.

On Aug. 19, Comal County Sheriff Deputy Eddy Luna sustained a shotgun blast to his lower arm while serving a felony arrest warrant. He has remained in the hospital since then.

In order to raise funds for his recovery efforts, Mark Sheffield of the store informs us that Woods Cycle Country has declared Sept. 5 as Luna Day. For each new vehicle sold on Sept. 5, the dealership will donate $250 to Luna. In addition, an anonymous donor has agreed to match the dealership’s funds, bringing the donation for each vehicle sold on Saturday to $500.

Luna has worked for Woods Cycle Country in security since 2006.

Read the article and watch the video from KSAT.com by clicking here.

Contribute to Luna’s GoFundMe here:

https://gf.me/u/ys34aq