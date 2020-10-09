Harley-Davidson of Greenville hosting 3rd annual Breast Cancer Awareness ride

Does leather come in pink? October is national breast cancer awareness month and many shops are getting creative to help support the cause.

According to FOX Carolina, this weekend motorcycle enthusiasts will gather at Harley-Davidson of Greenville for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, hosting a ride on Sunday, Oct. 11. It’s $10 for passengers, and $20 for rider registration – kickstands up at 10 a.m.

Organizers have been raising money for the last six weeks to bring attention to breast cancer awareness with a goal of raising $15,000.

Does your shop have any events planned for the month? If so, let us know!