Triumph, Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride celebrate 10th anniversary

Triumph Motorcycles have been proudly supporting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the last 8 years, which has brought together over 300,000 classic motorcycle enthusiasts to help raise funds and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health, and will do so again on May 23, 2021. This year’s event marks its 10th Anniversary and has raised $27.45 million since its first edition.

As homage to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’s 10th year anniversary, a one-off Triumph Thruxton RS will be built and revealed before the event. The prize will be reserved for the Gentlefolk Competition Winner for 2021. In order to be eligible to win, participants need to register on the Gentleman’s Ride website where more info are available on how to be eligible for the Gentlefolk competition.

“We at Triumph are proud to be the main partner for the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride for the 8th consecutive year and are also delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year Anniversary of the initiative overall. Our relationship with the DGR is an incredibly important partnership - raising funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer and support men’s mental health is important to both Triumph and riders,” said Paul Stroud, Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer, in the announcement. “As ever, progress to raise awareness and support is even more effective when it’s a lasting partnership where we can improve and evolve our collective activity year on year.”

Triumph will also donate four new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range to be gifted to the three highest fundraisers worldwide and to the winner of the Gentlefolk Competition. One of these four bikes will be a unique piece custom-Thruxton RS that will celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the initiative.