CFMOTO introduces seven motorcycle models for U.S. 2022 lineup

CFMOTO is importing motorcycles to the U.S. again, delivering seven models in this year’s lineup, according to an article on Rider.com. Models include small and middleweight motorcycles for both beginner and advanced riders.

The company, founded in 1989, imported to the U.S. from 2002-2016. Now, it has more than 500 dealers in the U.S. and, due to its joint venture agreement with KTM, has improved manufacturing capabilities.

CFMOTO has maintained its reputable appealing price points for all models. Learn more about price points and model specs:

