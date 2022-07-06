Industry mourns passing of Polaris CTO Mike Donoughe

We’ll always treasure the warm welcome provided by Mike Donoughe, chief technology officer and head of electrification at Polaris, last month during a press ride in Wyoming, Minnesota, of the Ranger XP Kinetic, the electric side-by-side.

It was easy to see from our conversation that Mike enjoyed learning about other people – that, and helping to create cool products that push industries forward. In fact, Mike conversed as if we had known each other for years rather than mere minutes. We hoped to have had more of those interactions.

Mike Donoughe welcomed attendees to the Ranger Kinetic press ride.

So it with a heavy heart that we pass along word of Donoughe’s passing on July 2.

Here’s a heartfelt tribute from Polaris:

“Mike was about family first and foremost – he used to say he’ll work anywhere as long as he can have the picture of his seven grandkids with him at all times – so we want to start by sending our love, prayers and the deepest condolences to Mike’s wife, Shelley, his kids, grandkids and entire extended family.

“It is difficult to truly encapsulate Mike’s spirit into a single post. A brilliant engineer, respected leader and one of the most energetic individuals you would have ever met, Mike led our global Engineering function. He helped to develop and advance our team’s capabilities, challenging them and himself to deliver the very best for our riders. His technical know-how was matched only by his big heart, quick wit and dry sense of humor. Every conversation with Mike typically included laughter and an acronym reference. As a friend and mentor to many across Polaris, his impact extends far beyond Engineering. Mike leaves behind a lasting legacy within our organization.

“Mike, thank you for sharing your jokes, your wisdom, your talents and your passion for our industry. Your Polaris family will miss you immensely.”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/polarisinc_it-is-with-heavy-hearts-that-we-share-the-activity-6949828793452679169-2mgg?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web

And here’s the obituary:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rochester-mi/mike-donoughe-10816466

-- Dave