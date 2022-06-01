Today is deadline day for Best in Class, 40 Under 40, Women With Spark nominations

If your powersports dealership has people or processes that deserve to be honored, the deadline for nominations has arrived. It's Wednesday, June 1, which means tomorrow is too late. Nominations are underway for the PSB 40 Under 40 Dealers, Women With Spark Dealers and Best in Class Dealerships.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Powersports Business is inviting you to join us for the inaugural Powersports Business Honors night, where we put the spotlight on dealerships, their owners and staff who accelerate our industry on a daily basis.

How can you participate? For starters, complete a nomination form for any of the award programs that we will be featuring. We will recognize the winners at the 2nd Annual Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Nov. 14-16 in Orlando, then feature them in words and photos in the magazine following the reveal at PSB Honors.

Below, you will find the nomination forms for all three programs. Self-nominations are permitted.

40 Under 40 – Now in its second year, let us know about your top young performers at the dealership levels.

Women With Spark – Making its debut, this program puts the spotlight on women at the dealership level who are setting themselves apart and helping the business achieve more growth.

Best in Class Dealerships – Also new for 2022 as we ring in 25 years as your favorite monthly industry print magazine, this pogram allows dealership owners and staff to promote and showcase specific areas of success from 2021.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM and Rollick.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Some pics from the 2021 Accelerate Conference in Atlanta...