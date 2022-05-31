Tomorrow is deadline for Dealership Best in Class Awards

If your powersports dealership has people or processes that deserve to be honored, the deadline for nominations is tomorrow, Wednesday, June 1. Nominations are underway for the PSB 40 Under 40 Dealers, Women With Spark Dealers and Best in Class Dealerships.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Powersports Business is inviting you to join us for the inaugural Powersports Business Honors night, where we put the spotlight on dealerships, their owners and staff who accelerate our industry on a daily basis.

How can you participate? For starters, complete a nomination form for any of the award programs that we will be featuring. We will recognize the winners at the 2nd Annual Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Nov. 14-16 in Orlando, then feature them in words and photos in the magazine following the reveal at PSB Honors.

Below, you will find the nomination forms for all three programs. Self-nominations are permitted.

40 Under 40 – Now in its second year, let us know about your top young performers at the dealership levels.

Women With Spark – Making its debut, this program puts the spotlight on women at the dealership level who are setting themselves apart and helping the business achieve more growth.

Best in Class Dealerships – Also new for 2022 as we ring in 25 years as your favorite monthly industry print magazine, this pogram allows dealership owners and staff to promote and showcase specific areas of success from 2021.

