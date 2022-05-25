Suzuki celebrates 20 years of ATV manufacturing in the U.S.

Rome, Georgia-based Suzuki Motor USA, LLC is celebrating 20 years of manufacturing KingQuad ATVs at the Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation (SMAC) facility. KingQuad ATVs rolled off the assembly line in Rome in May of 2002, and have continued to be built exclusively in the U.S. ever since.

Suzuki has been building the award-winning KingQuad ATVs in this multi-million dollar, 35-acre manufacturing facility since 2002. The SMAC facility is located in the center of the biggest ATV market in the world, allowing access to real-world rider feedback for product refinement and timely delivery of KingQuad ATVs to Suzuki dealers worldwide.

Suzuki has been an innovator in engineering since the company’s founding in 1909. This commitment to engineering excellence in the early 1980s saw Suzuki lead the industry with the creation of the first ever four-wheel ATV in 1983. Always committed to innovation, and attentive to the needs and desires of riders, Suzuki was literally First on Four Wheels.

“This is an extremely important milestone for Suzuki,” said Kerry Graeber, vice president, division manager MC/ATV Sales and Marketing. “Suzuki is very proud to have built KingQuad ATVs in America for the past 20 years. The performance, toughness, and durability of Suzuki ATVs represent the commitment, hard work, and dedication of the people who build them in our Rome, Georgia facility.”

The SMAC facility is one key to the continued success of Suzuki’s global ATV business and Suzuki KingQuad ATVs built there are shipped to U.S. Suzuki dealers and nearly 30 countries worldwide.

In 2015, the Suzuki manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia, celebrated the production of more than 400,000 KingQuad ATVs for worldwide distribution.