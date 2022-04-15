Watch a replay of Thursday’s PSB webinar

Thanks to the various dealerships from the U.S. and Canada along with the industry folks from the same two countries who joined us live on the webinar yesterday. If you missed it, you can view it at your leisure here:

Check out the image below for a look at the logos of some of the companies that were among the first to log on.

You had to be among the first to log into the webinar to secure a spot in the logo collage!

The live polls one again were a hit. When the attendees (dealers and industry members) were asked: "How would you describe Q2 so far in the early going at your place of business?"

We learned...

We're going gangbusters - 60%

Q2 is OK but could be better - 30%

I'm surprised at how slow sales are - 10%

