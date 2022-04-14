Volcon turns to COTA in its backyard for new reach

Volcon ePowersports came out in force at the Circuit of Americas in Austin over the weekend. The 2022 Grunt was a great pit bike as team members, track, crew, media and support staff used the bikes to effortless and quietly get around the 1,500-acre racing facility.

The Volcon Grunt made its way around COTA.

The Grunt from Austin-based Volcon is an innovative, easy-to-operate electric motorcycle. With no gears, no clutch, no gas and nearly no noise, the Grunt is easy to ride and enjoy.

The Grunt’s unique Volcon motor is designed for torque and efficiency. The MV Agusta Moto2 team as well as the VR46 teams took advantage of the bikes provided by Volcon, which were seen throughout the paddock and around the service roads.