Intense TazerMX named sponsor of Lucas Oil MX Series

Intense TazerMX, North America’s first powersports-industry specific E-MTB, has announced its official sponsorship of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series. The sponsorship is the start of a three-year commitment for the brand. Intense Tazer MX eMTB’s features motocross-inspired componentry from recognizable MX brands like Ohlins, Maxxis, Magura and ODI to appeal to the powersports community and is sold exclusively through Parts Unlimited dealers.

For more than 50 years, Parts Unlimited has had a philosophy of “We Support the Sport” that sees the company involved in and promoting the fun of powersports competition at the local, regional and national levels. Adding Intense TazerMX to the Pro Motocross Series maintains that commitment of support.

“It has been very exciting to witness the crossover of bicycling into the powersports market and we are grateful to Parts Unlimited for recognizing this and launching our Intense TazerMX into their dealer channels. We fully align with their philosophy of supporting the sport and feel like this sponsorship follows that path. We can’t wait to help share the Intense TazerMX product with racing fans this summer,” Christy LaCurelle, board member of Intense, LLC.

At the races, the Intense Tazer MX sprinter van or tent will be located alongside another Parts Unlimited brand, Thor – the official apparel partner of the series. There, information on the 2022 INTENSE Tazer MX Expert giveaway that is taking place at the end of the series will be available.

Round 1 of the 12-race season kicks off on May 28 with the Fox Raceway I National in Pala, California.