First dealer education session at 2022 Accelerate Conference in Orlando revealed

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference has announced its first educational session of the event, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Justin Johnson, dealer principal at St. Paul Harley-Davidson and Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson in Minnesota, will share his dealership team building knowledge with attending dealers and industry members in a session titled: “Want to grow your dealership? Grow your team first!”

Justin Johnson (left) will share ideas on how to build a winning team at your dealership at the 2022 Accelerate Conference. Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon will be there, too. Will you?

Johnson oversees dealerships that thrive in large part due to the confidence and empowerment of the teams at each location. How do you get there? What does it take to build your team first so that you can build your business?

As Johnson says “Get very focused on your staff or get very focused on your exit strategy. We’re looking forward joining the dealers and industry members at the Accelerate Conference to share ideas on how to build a winning team with a winning culture for the dealership of tomorrow!”

Prior to becoming a partner with Defcon Powersports, Johnson was COO at Windy City Motorcycle Group and general manager of Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale. He met Defcon business partner Dale Rhoads when they attended Lemco training sessions.

“I am proud to announce that Justin has agreed to share his knowledge with our attendees,” said Dave McMahon, content director at Powersports Business and curator of the Accelerate Conference education sessions. “He brings a passion for success that is evident as soon as you enter any of his dealership locations. Dealerships up north that sell as many bikes as his do during the winter months are built a little different. Make plans to join us in Orlando!”

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS and VIP Video & Marketing.

The PSB Accelerate Conference will be held alongside two other sibling brand events: Boating Industry Elevate Summit and OPE Business Dealer Forum. Yes, it will be a brick-and-mortar Dealer-palooza!

