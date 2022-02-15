Webinar Wednesday returns this week with insight from dealership owner

Join Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon live on Webinar Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 2:00 p.m. Central for a closer look at dealership group's recent expansion. This week's webinar is sponsored by the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, the most important dealer event of the year, Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

We will play a previously recorded video interview with Mandy Witt, co-owner with her husband, Josh, of Power Pac Inc., based in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Country Sports in Wisconsin Rapids is the latest acquisition by Power Pac. Learn about the growth from new dealership co-owner Mandy Witt on a video interview on this week's Webinar Wednesday.

Titled "Dealership Owner Adds Third Location in Four Years," the webinar will reveal how the Witts have grown their group of dealerships to three locations in less than four years – Power Pac, Erv’s Sales and Service and earlier this month, Country Sports. Growth was always in their plans but the rate of growth has been a bit unexpected.

The video interview with Mandy Witt is pre-recorded and making its debut on the webinar. Hop on for Q&A, live chat and live polls with your dealer and industry peers from across the country. Learn about the key factors that play into their acquisition plans, and how important it is for them to acknowledge and build on the legacy of the entrenched dealerships that they purchase.

Would you be willing to share your own dealership best practices with your peers on an upcoming video interview? If so, send a note to dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.