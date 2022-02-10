Side-by-side manufacturer expanding dealer network

The side-by-side market continues to grow with news out of Texas that one the newest manufacturers is continuing to see its product land at dealerships.

Segway Powersports continues to add to its dealer network, with Powersports Business learning that the Texas-based operations will be expanding its product availability to nearly 40 dealers in the U.S. Currently, the Segway Powersports Fugleman side-by-side is in stock at over a dozen dealerships. In stock availability of the Fugleman will be expanding to this growing network of dealers in the coming weeks and the Villain side-by-side is on its way.