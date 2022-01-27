New unit sales not up to par in January, dealers say

If your dealership’s new unit sales are not up to your business plan in January, you’re not alone. That’s among the intelligence that was shared among dealers who participated in Webinar Wednesday with Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon and Austin Roller, general manager of Dvorak Motorsports in Bismarck, North Dakota.

View the webinar for free by clicking the link below.

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/Dealership-to-Driveway-Deliveries-Inside-a-Highly-Successful-Program

Webinar Wednesday included a discussion with (from left) Austin Roller, GM of Dvorak Motorsports in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Dave McMahon, content director at Powersports Business. Dealers and industry members from throughout the U.S. and Canada participated in live polls and Q&A.

In a live poll, dealers were asked: “Describe January new unit sales when considering your business plan at your dealership to this point.”

Responses were as follows:

Jan. new unit sales On Plan – 0%

Jan. new unit sales Above Plan – 17%

Jan. new unit sales Below Plan – 83%

With one more weekend left in the month, here's to a backlog of tractor trailers unloading units at your shop!

