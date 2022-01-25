Seizmik parent acquires ATV snorkel company

Jacksonville, Florida-based Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC has acquired SnorkelyourATV LLC. The purchase brings together Nivel's manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution capabilities with SnorkelyourATV's highly regarded product line and new product development expertise.

Kyle Tallman, founder and former owner, said "It's been exceptionally enjoyable working with Nivel. Through this process I have grown to truly respect this company and those who represent it. I'm looking forward to the future of SnorkelYourATV and working with Nivel to grow the business further."

Nivel recognizes the increasing growth in the UTV and ATV segments. Through the acquisition of SnorkelyourATV, Nivel expands its snorkel product line with a well-recognized brand and gains important product insight.

"We are excited to welcome SnorkelyourATV into the Nivel family,” Nivel CEO Brett Hankey said. “Kyle built a great business centered around new product development, quality production, and customer-focused sales and service. We look forward to working with Kyle and our UTV team to build on the company's success."

Nivel owns a variety of brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories, including Seizmik, Highlifter and Falcon Ridge.