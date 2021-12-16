BRP reveals Platinum Certified dealers for Q3 2021

Click on over to page 15 of the December 2021 edition of Powersports Business magazine to see if your favorite BRP dealership was selected as Platinum Certified for Q3 2021.

A Platinum Certified dealer consistently exceeds the highest levels of customer satisfaction and enhances the ownership experience.

And with the support of our friends at BRP, every Platinum Certified dealer, every quarter, is featured in the listing in Powersports Business.

Click the image below to go to the digital edition.